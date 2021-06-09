Insider Buying: Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) CEO Purchases 32,000 Shares of Stock

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) CEO Pankaj Mohan bought 32,000 shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONN remained flat at $$1.53 on Wednesday. 3,305,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,161. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.