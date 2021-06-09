Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells 23,421 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.10 and a beta of 2.07. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.76.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

