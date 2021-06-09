Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 19,207 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,207 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,772,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, June 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,079 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $1,680,443.05.

On Wednesday, May 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,193 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $2,103,097.49.

On Monday, May 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 80,209 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $6,597,992.34.

On Friday, May 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $2,785,309.39.

On Wednesday, May 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02.

GSHD traded down $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.88. The company had a trading volume of 176,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,933. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

