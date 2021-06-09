Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Sells 92,501 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $4,903,478.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,959.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,193,000 after acquiring an additional 308,836 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 287,644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,462,000 after acquiring an additional 246,103 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 506,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 490.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 187,617 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

