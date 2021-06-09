Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) President Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of REPX stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,612. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a negative return on equity of 178.93% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REPX shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

