Insider Selling: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) VP Sells 40,819 Shares of Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,365,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frederick G. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62.

Shares of SBGI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,593. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.68. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.