Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $558,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marka Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $487,000.00.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,774,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,759. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 2.04. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,109,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $13,393,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.73.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.