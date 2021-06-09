Insider Selling: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:WSM opened at $170.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.78. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

