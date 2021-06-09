Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercorp Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. 197,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,358. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25. Intercorp Financial Services has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,522,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

