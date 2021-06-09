International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $149.94. 26,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

