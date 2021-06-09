International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $578.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.29. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.31.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Seaways will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.