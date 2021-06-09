InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $220,190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,388,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 999,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,285,000 after buying an additional 116,169 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $175.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.57.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,903 shares of company stock worth $5,056,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.