InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $4.94 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 1,881.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,804 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 1.31% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

PJAN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. 29,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,091. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01.

