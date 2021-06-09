InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,457 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,589,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swan Global Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $67.33. The company had a trading volume of 127,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,443,269. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.55. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

