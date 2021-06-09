Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.06

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.06 and last traded at C$16.04, with a volume of 192501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

