Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,849. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $549.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.60. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XENT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

