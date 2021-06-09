Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISNPY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS ISNPY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. 195,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,591. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

