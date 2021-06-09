Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ISNPY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of ISNPY opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

