Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17 billion-4.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.320-9.370 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $468.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $417.73. Intuit has a 52-week low of $274.19 and a 52-week high of $466.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $465.71.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

