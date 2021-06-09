Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up to $17.92

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.92, but opened at $18.40. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 20,030 shares trading hands.

IOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.52.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

