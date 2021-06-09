iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Boosted by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,540 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.3% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.82. 5,792,433 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.25.

