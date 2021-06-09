iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,825,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.17. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.