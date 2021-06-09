iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,028,385,000 after purchasing an additional 854,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,219,000 after purchasing an additional 291,574 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,078,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 541.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,663,000 after purchasing an additional 633,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 569,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQD opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $139.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.17.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.