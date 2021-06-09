iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.50. 32,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,354. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

