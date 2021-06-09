iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,536,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,810 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $620,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,998,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.48. 58,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,179. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

