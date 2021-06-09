iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,329 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,602,000 after purchasing an additional 591,910 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,367,000 after purchasing an additional 496,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $47,932,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT stock opened at $133.56 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.17 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.63.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.