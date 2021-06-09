J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.74 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $11.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

JBHT stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.77. 18,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.99. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $110.29 and a 12 month high of $183.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,595 shares of company stock worth $3,935,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

