J Sainsbury plc to Issue Dividend of $0.98 (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.9796 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.24.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JSAIY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

