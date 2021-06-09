Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,126 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM opened at $115.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $54.52 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

