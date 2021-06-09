Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

NYSE DPZ opened at $443.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $411.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $452.97.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

