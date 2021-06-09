Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,179 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,179 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,981,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

IDA stock opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $104.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.37.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

