Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 144.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 219,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $77,206,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,030 shares of company stock worth $3,227,959. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $379.70 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $374.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

