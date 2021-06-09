Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 2,312.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 31,578 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth $3,618,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

