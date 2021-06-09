Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,368 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

