Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Smith & Wesson Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after acquiring an additional 251,672 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $3,124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 158,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

