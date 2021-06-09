Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,461 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CBIZ worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $140,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,559.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 37,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,265,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,922. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.69. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

