Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,647 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Camping World by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Camping World by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

CWH stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 963,288 shares of company stock valued at $43,612,308. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

