Jennison Associates LLC Sells 31,903 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,903 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $379,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.74. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

