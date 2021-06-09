Jennison Associates LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of AON by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in AON by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 87,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AON by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 230,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.40.

Shares of AON opened at $244.80 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $177.21 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

