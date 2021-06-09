Jobchain (JOB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $190,714.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. Jobchain has a market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $190,714.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00068394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00025207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.28 or 0.00914397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.59 or 0.08972289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00049274 BTC.

JOB is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,963,558,293 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

