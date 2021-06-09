John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $146.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $73.46 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.29.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,369 shares of company stock valued at $906,545. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

