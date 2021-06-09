John C. Bumgarner, Jr. Purchases 32,967 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Stock

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 32,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,813.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EVA stock opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.00. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $33.14 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.785 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 747.62%.

EVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.