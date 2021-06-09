John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 61,702 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 61,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $617,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $1,354,319.10.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $509,500.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $287,292.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 25,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $274,500.00.

Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.30.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,592,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 503.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 204,791 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 86,475 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

