JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$14.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.01.

CVE opened at C$11.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.80. The firm has a market cap of C$24.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.99. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.15 and a twelve month high of C$11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently -6.46%.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

