JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BMWYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BMWYY stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

