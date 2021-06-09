Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,269 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $43,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 361,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,076,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $187.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

