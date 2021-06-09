Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $38,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $6.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $877.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,141. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $833.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $515.72 and a fifty-two week high of $890.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

