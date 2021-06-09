Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 130,755 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 176.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,755 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Anthem worth $73,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $472,366,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after acquiring an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $388.79. 5,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,612. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.11. The company has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.58.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

