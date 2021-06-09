Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 559,246 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 180.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 559,246 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.0% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $104,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.84. 504,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,612,527. The company has a market cap of $191.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

