Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 381.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577,118 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $67,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Regions Financial by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,533,000 after purchasing an additional 348,680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 594.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $178,574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Regions Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 298,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on RF shares. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

NYSE RF traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,461,263. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

